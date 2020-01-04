MANILA, Philippines – Hollywood actress Cameron Diaz and husband musician Benji Madden welcomed the new year with the birth of their first daughter, Raddix Madden.

The couple announced the news on Friday, January 3, sharing how "happy, blessed and grateful" they are "to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter."

“She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family," Cameron wrote in an Instagram post.

The 47-year-old Charlie's Angels and There's Something About Mary star clarified that no photos of the baby will be shared as of now.

"While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy," she said.

“We won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute! Some would even say RAD," the actress added.

Cameron ended the post with a "happy new year and happy new decade" greeting, and a "sincerely, cameron & benji" sign-off.

Cameron wed the 40-year-old Good Charlotte guitarist and vocalist in January 2015 at Beverly Hills. Raddix is their first child together. – Rappler.com