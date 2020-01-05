Catriona Gray, Rachelle Ann Go, Jo Koy are getting stars at the Eastwood City Walk of Fame
MANILA, Philippines – A new set of celebrities will have their own star at the Eastwood Walk of Fame in Libis, Quezon City on January 12.
Federico Moreno, son of the late German "Kuya Germs" Moreno, announced the following personaities who will be inducted in the Walk of Fame. Moreno is the president of the Walk of Fame Philippines.
The celebrities who will get stars in 2020 are:
- Catriona Gray, Miss Universe 2018 – Television
- Kim Atienza, TV host – Television
- Jo Koy, comedian – Television
- Rachelle Ann Go – Theater
- Nanette Inventor – Music
- Jiggy Manicad – News and Public Affairs
- Jun Banaag – Radio
- Edu Manzano – Movie
- Alex Gonzaga – Social Media
Both Rachelle Ann and Jo Koy have confirmed their attendance for the event, according to Moreno. This will also be the first time that an award is given under the social media category.
The Walk of Fame is a project of the late TV host Kuya Germs Moreno together with Megaworld Company, the owner of the mall. – Rappler.com