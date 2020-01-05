MANILA, Philippines – A new set of celebrities will have their own star at the Eastwood Walk of Fame in Libis, Quezon City on January 12.

Federico Moreno, son of the late German "Kuya Germs" Moreno, announced the following personaities who will be inducted in the Walk of Fame. Moreno is the president of the Walk of Fame Philippines.

The celebrities who will get stars in 2020 are:

Catriona Gray, Miss Universe 2018 – Television

Kim Atienza, TV host – Television

Jo Koy, comedian – Television

Rachelle Ann Go – Theater

Nanette Inventor – Music

Jiggy Manicad – News and Public Affairs

Jun Banaag – Radio

Edu Manzano – Movie

Alex Gonzaga – Social Media

Both Rachelle Ann and Jo Koy have confirmed their attendance for the event, according to Moreno. This will also be the first time that an award is given under the social media category.

The Walk of Fame is a project of the late TV host Kuya Germs Moreno together with Megaworld Company, the owner of the mall. – Rappler.com