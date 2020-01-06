WINNERS: Golden Globes 2020
MANILA, Philippines – The 2020 awards season in the US kicked off with the Golden Globes on Monday, January 6 (Sunday evening, January 5 in the US).
British comedian Ricky Gervais returned to host the event, the first major awards show of a packed season that culminates with the Oscars on February 10 (February 9 in the US). (READ: Golden Globes goes vegan for 2020 awards ceremony)
Noah Baumbach's Marriage Story, a Netflix original, is this year's most nominated film with 6 nods, including Best Motion Picture – Drama.
Two other originals from the streaming platform, Martin Scorsese's The Irishman and Fernando Meirelles' The Two Popes, are also among the most nominated. Todd Phillips' Joker and Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood round up the list of most nominated films. (READ: 5 things to watch for at Golden Globes)
Here are this year's key nominees:
Best Film, Drama
- 1917
- The Irishman
- Joker
- The Two Popes
- Marriage Story
Best Film, Musical or Comedy
- Dolemite Is My Name
- Knives Out
- Jojo Rabbit
- Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
- Rocketman
Best Actor, Drama
- Adam Driver, Marriage Story
- Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
- Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
- Christian Bale, Ford v. Ferrari
- Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Best Actress, Drama
- Renee Zellweger, Judy
- Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
- Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
- Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
- Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Best Actor, Musical or Comedy
- Daniel Craig, Knives Out
- Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit
- Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
- Taron Egerton, Rocketman
- Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name
Best Actress, Musical or Comedy
- Awkwafina, The Farewell
- Ana de Armas, Knives Out
- Cate Blanchett, Where'd You Go, Bernadette?
- Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart
- Emma Thompson, Late Night
Best Supporting Actor
- Al Pacino, The Irishman
- Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
- Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
- Joe Pesci, The Irishman
- Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Best Supporting Actress
- Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
- Annette Bening, The Report
- Laura Dern, Marriage Story
- Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
- Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Best Director
- Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
- Sam Mendes, 1917
- Todd Phillips, Joker
- Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
- Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
Best Foreign Language Film
- WINNER: Parasite
- The Farewell
- Portrait of a Lady on Fire
- Les Miserables
- Pain and Glory
Best Animated Feature
- Toy Story 4
- Frozen II
- How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
- Missing Link
- The Lion King
Best Drama Series
- Big Little Lies
- The Crown
- Killing Eve
- The Morning Show
- WINNER: Succession
Best Drama Actor
- Brian Cox, Succession
- Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
- Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
- Tobias Menzies, The Crown
- Billy Porter, Pose
Best Drama Actress
- Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
- Olivia Colman, The Crown
- Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
- Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
- Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Best Musical or Comedy Series
- Barry
- Fleabag
- The Kominsky Method
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- The Politician
Best Musical or Comedy Actor
- Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Ben Platt, The Politician
- Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself
- WINNER: Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Best Musical or Comedy Actress
- Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
- Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida
- Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
- WINNER: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Best Limited Series or TV Movie
- Catch-22
- Chernobyl
- Fosse/Verdon
- The Loudest Voice
- Unbelievable
Best Limited Series or TV Movie Actor
- Christopher Abbott, Catch-22
- Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy
- WINNER: Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
- Jared Harris, Chernobyl
- Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Best Limited Series or TV Movie Actress
- Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable
- Joey King, The Act
- Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great
- Merritt Wever, Unbelievable
- Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Films with most nominations
- Marriage Story – 6
- The Irishman – 5
- Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood – 5
- Joker – 4
- The Two Popes – 4
– Rappler.com