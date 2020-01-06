MANILA, Philippines – In a speech to accept the Carol Burnett award at the Golden Globes 2020, TV host Ellen DeGeneres said nothing makes her happier than inspiring people to do something good.

"All I ever wanted to do is make people feel good and laugh," she said, after getting a rousing introduction from Kate McKinnon. "There is no greater feeling than when someone tells me that I've made their day better with my show or that I helped them get through a sickness or a hard time in their lives."

"But the real power of television for me is that not that people watch my show but people watch my show and then they are inspired to go out and do the same thing in their own lives. They make people laugh or be kind or help someone who less fortunate."

Ellen also paid tribute to seveal icons in the industry such as Lucille Ball, Mary Tyler Moore, Dick Van Dyke and Carol Burnett herself.

I’ve had an incredible life full of wonderful moments. This one was something really special. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/AgS6hcmrd5 — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 6, 2020

The award comes amid the storm of intense backlash against Ellen over her friendliness towards former President George W. Bush. Bush, as president, oversaw the invasion of Iraq. Ellen has since been addressed the issue, saying that she is friends with people who have different opinions, including those who do not share her beliefs. – Rappler.com