MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray was welcomed as a co-host of It's Showtime on Monday, January 6, as she celebrated her 26th birthday.

Catriona opened the show with a song before the hosts, led by Vice Ganda, Karylle, and Vhong Navarro, greeted her a happy birthday.

"I am so so happy to be part of It's Showtime family for my birthday week. It's the best time to celebrate, gusto ko talaga (I want) to be with you all for my birthday, to be with the madlang people," she said.

Catriona's hosting stint with the show will be for a limited time. Co-hosts Anne Curtis and Mariel Rodriguez are both on maternity leave from the show.

Before the It's Showtime stint, Catriona announced on her social media accounts that she was getting her own wax figure from Madame Tussauds. The figure will be unveiled in Manila and will be on display in 3 locations – Singapore, Thailand, and Hong Kong.

Catriona is signed with Cornerstone Entertainment, which will mange her career. She is also set to publish a book this 2020. – Rappler.com