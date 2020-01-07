MANILA, Philippines – From "bullied husband," Nico Bolzico now has a new role: "El Padre."

The social media star and husband to actress Solenn Heussaff became a father on January 1 when his beloved "wifezilla" gave birth to their daughter, Thylane Katana.

Since then, the couple have kept things low-key on social media – which is understandable considering they're caring for a newborn – but Nico did manage to sneak in a post with his baby girl.

Sharing a photo of him cradling Thylane, Nico said: "We thought we knew what unconditional love was until you came to our lives!"

He also said that the baby was accepted by their dog Pochola, but ignored by their cat Negroni. He joked that the next challenge will be introducing her to their beloved turtle and first pet Patato, who Nico describes as "very territorial."

Nico added that he is in charge of burping, and said "She calls me #ElPadre, imagine when a boy tries to court her and she tells him: 'You ll need to talk to #ElPadre first'...They won't even try!"

Thylane Katana turned one week old on January 7. She is Nico and Solenn's first child. The couple married in 2016. – Rappler.com