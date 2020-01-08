MANILA, Philippines – Celebrities and mental health advocates on Wednesday, January 8, criticized radio host and entertainment writer Jobert Sucaldito for "joking" about suicide in criticizing actress Nadine Lustre over her reaction to a Ricky Lo column.

During the January 7 episode of his entertainment show Showbuzz on DZMM, Sucaldito said the actress and Your Moment judge's reaction to Philippine Star entertainment editor Ricky Lo's column was disrespectful. (READ: ‘Anu na, 2020 na’: Nadine Lustre slams Ricky Lo over column)

"You are wrong here. Unang-una, gusto namin ipaalala sa inyo lahat na mga fans ng JaDine, hindi kami ang may pakulo ng lahat ng ito. Wala kaming alam sa mga buhay ng mga idol 'nyo. Sila ang gawa-gawa ng kuwento na ang mali namin pinatulan namin kaya medyo lumaki at pinag-uusapan," he said, referring to Nadine and her fans.

(You are wrong here. First of all, we want to remind you JaDine fans that this is not our idea. We don't know what's happening in your idols' lives. They are the ones making stories and our mistake is that we wrote about it and it became big and people talked about it.)

"'Di ba iyon naman ang gusto nila? Kuno-kuno na may mga labas ng puwet, naka T-back pa doon sa building, tapos may mga nakalagay na caption na parang gustong tumalon sa building. Sana tumalon na lang kung ganun din naman pala (Isn't that what they want? They show off their butts, wear T-backs, and put a caption about wanting to jump from a building. She should have jumped if that's the case)."

#SuicideIsNotAJokeJobert trended on Twitter, as fans and mental health advocates called out the entertainment writer for his irresponsible statements.

Nadine had earlier clapped back at Ricky Lo after he insisted, in a column for the Star, that a Pep report claiming that Nadine and onscreen and real-life partner James Reid had broken up. Lo had also dragged Nadine's mental health problems into the discussion, for some reason. Nadine denied all of the claims in Lo's column and criticized him for "using someone’s mental situation/tragic past just to prove a point."

The Pep report claimed the two spent Christmas and New Year's apart – but sleuthing fans easily dug up photos to prove that the two had actually spent the holidays with each other and their respective families.

Still, Sucaldito insisted that Lo did not deserve Nadine's sarcasm because he has "lived almost all his life in this business, and he has gained that reputation, that respect, dignity as a journalist." Sucaldito said Nadine should apologize to Ricky for the remark. He then posted a long message for Nadine on his Facebook account, where he said that while he adored Nadine, she had a lot to learn.

Advocates, stars react

While Sucaldito was busy trying to scold Nadine, several personalities in the entertainment industry criticized him for his flippant remarks about suicide.

Liway director Kip Oebanda reminded both Jobert and the public that laws exist to protect people from discrimination based on their mental health issues.

Unacceptable. I am shocked that someone in 2020 is able to say these things to someone known to have mental illness. I will not repeat those words nor share the audio. Too vile. Too disgusting. #SuicideIsNotAJokeJobert — Kip Oebanda (@kipoebanda) January 7, 2020

Instead of sharing that disgusting statement, I will just say, if you need help:

NCMH 0917 899 USAP (8727) or Crisis Line by In-touch: (02) 8893 7603 — Kip Oebanda (@kipoebanda) January 7, 2020

May RA 11036 na po. Discrimination is punished under the Mental Health law, especially if it is done on such a public platform. Nadine doesn't deserve this. No one does. Pwede ba, umayos tayo?! #SuicideIsNotAJokeJobert — Kip Oebanda (@kipoebanda) January 7, 2020

Thanks for bringing this to our attention.



That is extremely insensitive, Jobert Sucaldito, (@JOBERTdzmmMIZMO)! Please never treat suicide as a joke or worse provoke someone to kill themselves.

DO NOT CROSS THAT LINE. Let's educate ourselves about this issue, pls. We can talk. https://t.co/vYHdboOzru — Roy D. #MentalHealthPH (@rdahildahil_) January 7, 2020

Bianca Gonzalez-Intal also tweeted about the incident.

Making light of suicide and mental illness is not funny and should not be tolerated. — Bianca Gonzalez (@iamsuperbianca) January 8, 2020

Kiana Valenciano expressed shock over the radio host's "ignorance."

"WAKE UP AND GROW UP. Suicide is not a joking matter or something to bring up passively for clout. I am stunned. How can someone be so ignorant and insensitive about this issue in this day and age?"

WAKE UP AND GROW UP. Suicide is not a joking matter or something to bring up passively for clout. I am stunned. How can someone be so ignorant and insensitive about this issue in this day and age? — Kiana (@KianaVee) January 8, 2020

Thinking of all the people I have met who silently struggle with mental health & suicidal thoughts and then hearing someone so callously turn that battle into a joke just goes to show that there is still so much work to be done. We must educate ourselves to break the stigma. — Kiana (@KianaVee) January 8, 2020

Mental health advocate Gia Sison reminded the public to use their platforms wisely when it comes to the issue of mental health.

Just a reminder that the Philippines already has RA 11036 known as the Mental Health Law which everyone should read or know about. Reminder too that suicide is NEVER a joke and that mental health should be taken seriously. Use your platforms wisely. #SuicideIsNotAJoke — Dr. Gia Sison (@giasison) January 8, 2020

Fans told Jobert to leave Nadine alone and pointed out that they didn't start the issue.

WALA KAMING GINAGAWANG FANS. NEVER KAMI NAGSABI NA BREAK NA SILA, HINDI KAMI ANG NAG START NG ISSUE. NANANAHIMIK KAMI TAPOS BIGLANG NAGSULPUTAN YUNG MGA ARTICLE NA BREAK NA SILA. PUTANGINA WALA KAMING GINAGAWA WAG NIYO KAMI SISIHIN SA KATANGAHAN NIYO.#SuicideIsNotAJokeJobert — selena (@selenaddie) January 8, 2020

Seeing other fandoms tweets aww thank you this is not for nadine anymore, this for all the people who have mental illness, this our battle



also let's not make suicide a joke.#SuicideIsNotAJokeJobert#ApologizeToNadine — protect jadine (@presidentnadine) January 8, 2020

Not just for Jobert but for all of us. Suicide is not an option, and it will never be an option. Everyone has their own battles to fight with, be kind to everyone. Be careful with your words.#SuicideIsNotAJokeJobert #ApologizeToNadine — Aldex (@jmsldxsld) January 8, 2020

ABS-CBN News and Current Affairs head Ging Reyes issued a statement, saying they will look into the matter.

The Department of Health has a national crisis hotline to assist people with mental health concerns. The hotline can be reached at 0917-899-USAP (8727) and 0917-989-8727. The Natasha Goulbourn Foundation can also be reached at 804-4673 and ‎0917-558-4673.