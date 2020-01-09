The "Tala" renaissance is truly for everyone, as proven by the inmates at the San Juan City Jail.

Persons deprived of liberty at the San Juan City Jail recently danced to Sarah Geronimo's iconic "Tala." A video of the performance was posted on their Facebook page on Wednesday, January 8. The inmates wore yellow and green face paint while lined up in an empty gym, showing off their dance moves.



Although Sarah's song was released in 2015, it resurged in popularity in 2019 after becoming the song of choice by members of the LGBTQ+ community, including drag queen and Sarah G impersonator Bench Hipolito. Celebrities, including Maine Mendoza and Darren Espanto, have also posted their covers of the dance. (WATCH: ASAP hosts 'Grand Tala Day')

Sarah recently teased the possibility of a new version of "Tala," telling her fans, "Abangan 'nyo po 'yan (wait for it)." (READ: After ‘Tala’ revival, Sarah G thanks the LGBT community, teases ‘Tala 2.0’)

You can also watch the official music video of "Tala" here:

– Rappler.com