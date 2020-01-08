MANILA, Philippines – K-pop phenomenon BTS will be releasing their next album, Map of the Soul: 7, their management agency Big Hit Entertainment announced on Wednesday, January 8.

"Anticipation remains high as BTS continues the MAP OF THE SOUL series. Global fans are eager to discover how the story will continue on from the previous installment, which explored the message of finding joy in love and reaching out to the world," the group's management team said in a statement.

Pre-orders for the album begin on January 9. It's been a while since the 7-member group – composed of RM, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Suga, V, and Jungkook – last released an album, Map of the Soul: Persona, in April 2019.

Earlier, Bit Hig Entertainment teased another tour series for the group with a tweet that read: "April 2020. Stay Tuned."

BTS first debuted in South Korea in 2013. They've since gone on to become one of the biggest Korean musical acts yet. They've broken several records and have even spoken before the United Nations. – Rappler.com