MANILA, Philippines – Upcoming episodes of South Korean reality show Law of the Jungle will be filmed in Palawan, bringing several K-pop talents to Philippine shores.

According to South Korean publications including Allkpop and Koreaboo, the cast that will be filming in Palawan includes former Wanna One member Kim Jae Hwan, Cosmic Girls’ Dayoung, and Lovelyz’s Jeong Ye In.

They will be flying to Palawan in mid-January, and the episodes are set to air in March.

Law of the Jungle is a Survivor-style show where various Korean celebrities are sent to remote locations around the world and are filmed as they survive in the wilderness. Previous locations include The Himalayas, Tonga, New Zealand, and Myanmar.

The show was embroiled in controversy in July 2019, when actress Lee Yeol-eum faced jail time in Thailand after removing giant clams from a seabed at a Thai marine park. – Rappler.com