MANILA, Philippines – Following backlash on social media, radio host and entertainment writer Jobert Sucaldito apologized on Wednesday, January 8, for his remarks against and about Nadine Lustre.

In a statement broadcast over DZMM, Sucaldito said: “I would like to apologize to Ms. Nadine Lustre and to those who got bothered by that sa aspetong ito. I am also apologizing to my radio network DZMM for putting them in discomfort because of this.”

The radio host and entertainment writer earlier criticized the actress on his DZMM program for her reaction to Philippine Star entertainment editor Ricky Lo's column about her supopsed breakup with longtime boyfriend James Reid. Sucaldito also picked on Nadine's social media posts and captions and said that she "should have just jumped from a building," referring to one of her social media posts.

"'Di ba iyon naman ang gusto nila? Kuno-kuno na may mga labas ng puwet, naka T-back pa doon sa building, tapos may mga nakalagay na caption na parang gustong tumalon sa building. Sana tumalon na lang kung ganun din naman pala (Isn't that what they want? They show off their butts, wear t-backs, and put a caption about wanting to jump from a building. She should have jumped if that's the case)."

Nadine criticized Lo after he insisted, in a column for the Star, that a Pep report claiming that Nadine and onscreen and real-life partner James Reid had broken up. Lo had also dragged Nadine's mental health problems into the discussion, for some reason. Nadine denied all of the claims in Lo's column and criticized him for "using someone’s mental situation/tragic past just to prove a point." (READ: ‘Anu na, 2020 na’: Nadine Lustre slams Ricky Lo over column)

ABS CBN News and Current Affairs head Ging Reyes also tweeted that the department was looking into the statements made by Jobert. – Rappler.com

The Department of Health has a national crisis hotline to assist people with mental health concerns. The hotline can be reached at 0917-899-USAP (8727) and 0917-989-8727. The Natasha Goulbourn Foundation can also be reached at 804-4673 and ‎0917-558-4673.