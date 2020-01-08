MANILA, Philippines – Actress and comedian Ai-Ai delas Alas dropped by the Quirino Grandstand early Thursday, January 9, after the midnight mass for the feast of the Black Nazarene. She performed and shared with the audience the blessings she received.

"Sinasabi natin sa buhay natin di ba, pag tayo may problema, pag tayo may mga hinihiling, parati natin sinasabi sa buhay natin always trust the Lord with all your heart (When we face problems, when we ask for something, we always tell ourselves trust the Lord with All your heart)," Ai-Ai said.

"Dati sinasabi ko lang I trust the Lord, I trust the Lord, pero sa totoo lang po minsan parang Lord, ibibigay mo ba talaga sa akin iyon? ( Before, I'd always say: I trust the Lord, I trust the Lord. But in reality, I ask God will you give it to me?)"

Ai-Ai recalled how she was tested when she was about to be launched in the movie Ang Tanging Ina, which became one of the biggest movies of her career. She said that at that time, all she wanted was for people to watch the movie, having been in showbiz for many years.

"Parati po akong pumupunta sa Baclaran, palagi po ako nananalangin sa Panginoon natin na Lord, ito po yung panalangin ko na Lord. Sana po sa opening ng pelikula, pag nag-opening sa sinehan 'Ang Tanging Ina,' huwag po sanang umulan (I would always go to Baclaran. I would always pray to God saying that when Ang Tanging Ina is shown in cinemas, i hope that it will not rain)," she said.

But when the movie opened, it rained and there was a typhoon. This led her to question God and herself at that time. But to her surprise, she started receiving congratulatory messages, saying the movie was doing well.

"Nung araw na iyon na napakalakas ng bagyo, lahat po ng mga tao noon pumasok. Hindi agad sinabi na walang pasok sa lahat ng eskwelahan, sa lahat ng mga empleyado, hindi po agad sinabi nung araw na iyon. So lahat ng taong umuwi, imbes na umuwi pumunta po sa sinehan. (That day, when the there was a typhoon. But people were not aware and still went to school, to work. They were not informed that classes and work were suspended. So instead of going home, they went to the movies.)

"Kaya po iyon ang nangyari, 'Ang Tanging Ina' ay isa sa malakas na pelikula of all time nung 2003. Kaya naniniwala po ako na trust in the Lord with all your heart at lahat po iyan, ay kung ano po ang hinihiling natin sa puso natin, ay ibibigay po ng Panginoon Diyos sa atin sa kanyang oras. (So that's what happened. Ang Tanging Ina is one of the topgrosser films of all time in 2003. That's why I believe in trust in the Lord with all your heart and all of that, whatever you ask for in our hearts, God will give it at the right time)," Ai-Ai said.

Ai-Ai is set to star in the movie D'Ninang, directed by GB Sampedro which opens on January 22. – Rappler.com