Sharon Cuneta pleads to daughter KC Concepcion: 'Come back to me, to us'
MANILA, Philippines – What started out as a birthday message from KC Concepcion to her mom Sharon Cuneta on Instagram turned into a plea from a mother asking her daughter to come home.
On Instagram on January 9, Sharon shared 3 Instagram posts, each with long captions detailing her message for KC.
KC, 34, is Sharon’s eldest daughter with former husband Gabby Concepcion. Sharon and Gabby legally separated in 1987, and their marriage was annulled in 1993.
Since 1996, Sharon has been married to Senator Francis Pangilinan, with whom she has 3 children: Frankie, Miel, and Miguel.
In the Sharon's post, she shared a screenshot of KC’s Instagram birthday greeting to her, saying “thank you for posting this," but saying that she would have loved a hug, a phone call, a card, or even a private text message.
"But I guess this came after my birthday celebration on ASAP last Sunday when I became more emotional because you, my eldest, weren’t there. I do not even have an idea where you are," Sharon said, referring to her entire family sans KC surprising her on the Sunday variety show ASAP on January 5. Sharon turned 54 on January 6.
"I haven’t really known for years now what has been going on with you, in your life, in your heart. I would think that the first person you would talk to would [be] your Mama. I feel that you have distanced yourself from us who truly love you, when we all hunger for our family to be complete," Sharon said.
@itskcconcepcion ・・・ My Dearest Kristina, Thank you for posting this. I would have loved it most if I could have had a tight hug and heard a “Happy Birthday, my Mama. I love you.” Or a beautiful heartfelt card like those you used to write me. Or a phone call. I even would’ve settled for a private text message. But I guess this came after my Birthday Celebration on A.S.A.P. last Sunday when I became more emotional because you, my eldest, weren’t there. I do not even have an idea where you are. I usually don’t. I follow you on IG of course, but as your Mama I wish I didn’t have to find out where you are or what you’re doing at the same time as the public does. I haven’t really known for years now what has been going on with you, in your life, in your heart. I would think that the first person you would talk to would me your Mama. I feel that you have distanced yourself from us who truly love you, when we all hunger for our family to be complete. We are six in the family, my baby. And when we are only five, I never feel complete. Since my childhood until the death of Tatay, and then Mita, I have NEVER spent a Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day, or any of their birthdays away from them. Sa pamilya natin, dapat sinasalubong ang Pasko at Bagong Taon ng magkakasama. At sana ang mga mahahalagang okasyon lalo ang mga milestones like Kakie’s High School graduation, kumpleto tayo. Family is all that matters, Tina. Even your Papa, Gabby, has always been a good son and brother. You have embraced your half-sisters on your Pa’s side, Cloie and Gary, and are close to them. I know you have love for Kakie, Yellie and Gugie. Especially since you all came from my tummy, your first home, and Gugie was sent from heaven above. But they hunger for their Big Ate’s love. Your protection if and when they are bullied or mistreated, your loving ear when they need you to listen to whatever may be bothering them, and all those things little siblings need from their Ate. I myself hunger for the closeness we once had. We are just always here, waiting for you. We missed you at Christmas Eve dinner and only ate because it was too late and we were starving.
In her next post, Sharon shared photos of her and KC together – one from when KC was a little girl, and another with KC as an adult. In the captions, she shared that their family missed KC at family get-togethers, including Christmas Eve dinner, Christmas lunch, New Year's Eve, New Year's Day, and Sharon's birthday.
"Where were you, anak (daughter)? What were you doing? Why not even a text from you? I know you are in your 30s now and are free to do what you want. But if I hadn’t even bothered calling my Mommy when she was alive to tell her where I was going or what I was doing, I know she would’ve found it unforgivable, unacceptable. Anak, huwag kang lumayo sa amin," Sharon wrote.
"I love you very much, Kristina. I missed you at ASAP. But I missed you more the next day, my actual birthday. And last Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day. I miss you too often nowadays, it seems. Because 99% of the time I have no idea where you are, what you’re doing, and more importantly, HOW you are," Sharon wrote.
#Repost @sharoncunetanetwork with @get_repost ・・・ > @itskcconcepcion itskcconcepcion And I only found out days after that you were at Mama Helen’s house the whole time. But we are thankful that you still were able to come before midnight. I needed comfort because it had been a truly not-so-happy season for me; a very sad one in fact. So I was happy that you came. It was a happy night for us all, di ba? We missed you at Christmas lunch with the Pangilinans. We missed you on New Year’s Eve, on New Year’s Day, and I certainly missed you on my birthday. Where were you, anak? What were you doing? Why not even a text from you? I know you are in your 30s now and are free to do what you want. But if I hadn’t even bothered calling my Mommy when she was alive to tell her where I was going or what I was doing, I know she would’ve found it unforgivable, unacceptable. Anak, huwag kang lumayo sa amin. Kiko has loved and raised you with me since you were 9. Each of your sisters, and your brother, Dad - and I - crave a relationship with you. Buhay ko ang mga anak ko. Sure Kakie is my best friend because she talks to me the most and we are on the same wavelength. Pero even Miel and Miguel know na walang Ina na hindi mahal ang kanyang mga anak ng pantay-pantay. Kahit talikuran kayong lahat ng mundo, si Mama ang matitira. Siempre sasabihan ko pa rin kayo kung may mali kayong ginagawa, pero never ko kayong titigilang mahalin, bumaligtad man ang mundo, isa lang ang Mama ninyo. I love you very much, Kristina. I missed you at ASAP. But I missed you more the next day, my actual birthday. And last Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day. I miss you too often nowadays, it seems. Because 99% of the time I have no idea where you are, what you’re doing, and more importantly, HOW you are. Ang daming taong nakiki-
In her third post, Sharon repeated that she loved and missed KC and said "We are your family. That will never change. I will be here, like I told you, loving you unconditionally no matter what. But allow your Mama some tears when my heart cannot hold them in any longer."
"Come back to me, to us," she said.
She ended her message to KC by saying "Wherever you are, please take good care of yourself. And know that I pray for you every single day - sometimes a few times a day - for your protection, guidance and wisdom. And for God to embrace you whenever Mama cannot."
"I love you and miss you. I can’t say that enough," she said.
#Repost @sharoncunetanetwork with @get_repost ・・・ alam at nagsasabi ng masasakit na salita sa social media when WALA NAMAN SILANG ALAM SA BUHAY NATIN NG ILANG TAON NA. They talk as if they live with us and believe their own out-of-this-world, very mean, even evil opinions to be facts. When it’s really so simple. I felt obligated to post this because instead of a private text or call from you, you had posted your message and these mean people who have nothing better to do have written their own stories in their twisted minds and posted them as if they were the truth. This is all I have to say. I love you, very much. You are my eldest, my beautiful Kristina. The first to ever make me a Mommy and the first to allow me to feel all of its joys and rewards. Never mind the pain later. That’s normal. But I do miss you. I miss my baby. I miss you loving me with all your heart. I miss your presence in my life. We are your family. That will never change. I will be here, like I told you, loving you unconditionally no matter what. But allow your Mama some tears when my heart cannot hold them in any longer. Come back to me, to us. And no - I am not stupid to expect any of my children to be perfect. You all deserve a good bonking-on-the-head every now and then, you gremlins! I don’t expect perfection. Just a bit of attention. Respect. Love. That’s all. Wherever you are, please take good care of yourself. And know that I pray for you every single day - sometimes a few times a day - for your protection, guidance and wisdom. And for God to embrace you whenever Mama cannot. I love you and miss you. I can’t say that enough. But I’ll end here. (At kayong mga walang magawa kundi siraan at sirain kaming mag-ina, bahala na ang Diyos sa inyo. Hindi kayo nakakatulong. Naaawa ako sa mga nanay nyo na nagpalaki sa inyo dahil parang di kayo natuto ng mabuti. Tigilan niyo na sana kami. Normal lang ang hanapin ng ina ang kanyang anak. Kundi nyo naiintindihan yon, that’s your problem, not ours.) @itskcconcepcion
Sharons 3 posts are in response to KC's own Instagram greeting, posted on January 6. In the post, KC greeted her mother a happy birthday and apologized for not being able to join the celebration on ASAP “for personal reasons.”
“We may not be perfect, but in many ways I know how to LOVE you, I have, I do and I always will,” KC wrote.
Happy birthday, mama. I’m sorry I couldn’t join the ASAP celebration for personal reasons. We may not be perfect, but in the many ways I know how to LOVE you, I have, I do and I always will. I have done all I can to help you when I could and to make you proud knowing you had me so young. If I fail, I’m only human and I’m sorry. But I try my best. Happiest birthday to you mama. May your light shine brighter and brighter and I will see you soon. I love you and pray for your happiness always.
While Sharon's message hints at a strained relationship with her eldest daughter, KC's recent posts don't seem to show the same distance. On December 25, 2019, KC shared a photo of her with Sharon, Francis, and her siblings on their side, saying "Merry Christmas from our family to yours!"
As of this writing, KC has yet to respond to Sharon's recent posts. – Rappler.com