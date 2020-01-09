MANILA, Philippines – Amid all the drama surrounding their relationship, James Reid and Nadine Lustre started the year together as they went on a hike along with their friends in Mt. Ulap, Itogon, Benguet.

A January 7 Instagram post by James' Careless colleague Jeriko Tan shows James and Nadine side by side on the mountain, surrounded by their friends.

Jeriko's photo is one of several that seems to disprove a Pep report that claimed the celebrity couple have broken up after almost 4 years of being together. (READ: JaDine: A timeline)

Nadine herself contradicted the break up rumors, when she slammed Philippine Star columnist Ricky Lo for an article where he said that Pep's report was "true and not fake news."

On Instagram stories on January 5, the actress tagged both The Philippine Star and Ricky when she said "First off, that was so low. Second, none of what you said was true and it is never okay to use someone's mental situation/tragic past just to prove a point. Mental illness is a very sensitive matter."

Radio host Jobert Sucaldito then blasted Nadine for her response on a January 7 episode of his entertainment show Showbuzz on DZMM, making an irresponsible "joke" about suicide, which sparked backlash from Nadine's fans, friends, and mental health advocates.

Jobert has since apologized for his statement. – Rappler.com