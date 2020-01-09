MANILA, Philippines – Coco Martin took time off from his busy schedule to visit Quiapo Church ahead of the Black Nazarene procession.

On his social media accounts on Thursday, January 9, Coco posted photos of himself inside the church. He wrote as his caption: "Walang hanggang pasasalamat po sa Poong Jesus Nazareno sa lubos na biyaya, pagmamahal at pag gabay sa akin at sa aking buong pamilya. Higit pa sa aking hiniling noon ang binigay niyo sa akin ngayon."

(Thank you so much Jesus of Nazareth for all the blessins, love, guidance you gave me and yo my whole family. You have given much more than what I've asked for.)

"Maraming Maraming Salamat po Ama Jesus Nazareno." (Thank you very much Father Jesus of Nazareth.)

The Ang Probinsyano actor is a known devotee of the Black Nazarene and has joined the procession many times in the past.

In 2019, Coco was one of the guests who attended and spoke during the celebration at the Quirino Grandstand. – Rappler.com