MANILA, Philippines – Sharon Cuneta on Thursday, January 9 said she was worried about her daughter KC Concepcion, especially since she "[doesn't] know what [KC is] going through," as she explained why she posted a very public message – through Instagram, no less – addressed to her eldest daughter.

Sharon on Wednesday, January 8 posted a long message for KC, asking her to come back to the family.

KC had earlier posted – also via Instagram – a birthday greeting and apology. KC was absent from a Sunday, January 5 ASAP Natin To special for Sharon. Sharon's birthday is on January 6.

During a press conference on Thursday, Sharon said that while she's learned not to post too much on social media, she was "forced" to post her message via Instagram because KC had done the same and because she didn't get a personal message from her daughter.

"It's not like her. So parang nag-aalala ako, nanay ako (So I got worried, I am a mom after all). So I think it's normal lang sa mag-ina na meron mga panahon na gayan (I think it's normal for a mother-daughter to go through this situation). I'm worried lang because I don't know what she's going through."

Sharon said she knew KC would come back but admitted to feeling hurt because she was not around during her birthday.

"It all boils down to a mother missing her daughter. That's all."

Sharon said she's already learned to manage bashers and haters, and now brushes them off or blocks them from her timeline.

Sharon renewed her contract with ABS-CBN as she gears up for projects which include a possible movie with Star Cinema and the return of Your Face Sounds Familiar Kids in 2020. – Alexa Villano/Rappler.com