MANILA, Philippines – Rapper Matthaios, who went viral with his song "Catriona," got to meet the song's namesake, Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray.

On Instagram Thursday, January 9, he posted a photo of him and Catriona with the caption: "Heaven really does exist," referring to a line from the song.

View this post on Instagram Heaven really does exist. A post shared by Matthaios (@matthaiostbw) on Jan 8, 2020 at 7:10pm PST

The song was released last December, which also inspired a dance trend on social media. An official music video of the song was posted on December 29, 2019.

Catriona has since returned to the Philippines to start a music and hosting career. – Rappler.com