LOOK: Catriona Gray meets rapper who made song about her
MANILA, Philippines – Rapper Matthaios, who went viral with his song "Catriona," got to meet the song's namesake, Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray.
On Instagram Thursday, January 9, he posted a photo of him and Catriona with the caption: "Heaven really does exist," referring to a line from the song.
The song was released last December, which also inspired a dance trend on social media. An official music video of the song was posted on December 29, 2019.
Catriona has since returned to the Philippines to start a music and hosting career. – Rappler.com