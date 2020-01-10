MANILA, Philippines – The Regional Trial Court (RTC) of Dapa, Surigao del Norte has issued a warrant of arrest for singer Yeng Constantino in connection with a cyber libel complaint filed against her last year.

According to the order issued December 12, 2019 and forwarded to the Quezon City Police chief, Yeng is accused of violating Sec 4 (c)(4) of Republic Act 10175 or the Cybercrime Prevention Act, which states "the unlawful or prohibited acts of libel as defined in Article 355 of the Revised Penal Code, as amended, committed through a computer system or any other similar means which may be devised in the future."

Bail was set at P30,000.

A copy of the order was posted on the official Facebook page of Surigao del Norte 1st District Representative Bingo Matugas, along with a screenshot of a report from Pep.ph.

In July 2019, Yeng posted a vlog where she spoke about her husband Yan Asuncion getting into an accident after cliff-diving in Siargao’s Sugba Lagoon.

She shared on the vlog how her husband experienced memory loss shortly after diving, and how they were sent to the Del Carmen Hospital for initial emergency care, but were told to go to Dapa Siargao Hospital because of the first hospital’s lack of equipment.

Yeng then criticized one of the doctors at Dapa Siargao Hospital, saying the doctor didn’t show urgency in attending to Yan, and didn’t update Yeng on her husband’s condition.

In the video, Yeng repeatedly mentioned the doctor’s name, Esterlina Tan, and flashed a photo of her in the video. After the video was released, Yeng came under fire on social media, with netizens accusing her of "doctor shaming."

The vlog has since been taken down, and Yeng apologized on July 22, 2019 saying "I would like to apologize to Dr. Esterlina Tan and the other medical staff for the hurt that my post and vlog has caused them."

"Whatever concerns I had should have been coursed through the proper forum. It was unfair to call her out on social media and I’m taking down the posts and the vlog immediately." – Rappler.com