MANILA, Philippines – The cast of upcoming ABS-CBN show A Soldier's Heart paid a courtesy call to the Philippine Army chief Lieutenant General Gilbert Gapay on Friday, January 10.

Cast members including Gerald Anderson, Sue Ramirez, Elmo Magalona, Yves Flores, and Nash Aguas headed to Fort Bonifacio to meet Gapay and talk about their roles in the show. The actors all play soldiers in the military drama.

“We’re thankful that we have this program. It’s a venue to really highlight what we are really doing in the Army,” Gapay said during the courtesy call.

Meanwhile, Army spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Ramon Zagala said: "The Philippine Army is grateful to these artists who use their platforms to showcase the lives of our troops. It is our desire that the program delivers a message that will encourage our people in continuing to serve our beloved nation."

A Soldier's Heart is set to premiere on ABS-CBN on January 20, 2020. – Rappler.com