MANILA, Philippines – Miss World Philippines 2018 Katarina Rodriguez joins the cast of the Liza Soberano-Enrique Gil teleserye Make It With You, which will premiere on Monday, January 13.

In the show, she plays Rio Isla, a long-time friend of Enrique's character Gabo.

Katarina said that when she auditioned for the role, she wasn't so sure she'd get it. She had, after all, just wrapped up her reign as Miss World.

"Sobrang saya, of course kailangan ko i-memorize yung script. Tapos kailangan ko din i-deliver yung script in different emotions, umiyak ako (It was fun. Of course, I needed to memorize the script. And then I had to deliver the script in different emotions, I cried). But super fun and I'm very honored to work with everybody here. [I'm] super excited," she said.

The beauty queen and model said she's also looking forward to working with many other ABS-CBN stars.

"I want to work with everyone, I want to learn from everybody but I'm also really a big fan of Daniel and Kathryn. I watched all of their movies, I am a big fan of Bea Alonzo, I also watched a lot of her movies so it's such an honor to not just work with them but see their working ethics and learn from them."

Make It With You is Katarina's first TV project for 2020.

Directed by Cathy Garcia-Molina and Richard Arellano, Make It With You premieres on January 13. – Rappler.com