MANILA, Philippines – Joker star Joaquin Phoenix was arrested on Saturday, January 11, (Friday, January 10 in the US) at the Capitol in Washington, D.C. for “unlawful demonstrations."

Phoenix attended the demonstration with Jane Fonda, who heads the weekly climate protests called Fire Drill Fridays, along with other celebrities like Martin Sheen, Susan Sarandon, and Maggie Gyllenhaal.

During his speech, Phoenix took the stage beside Fonda to address the meat and dairy industries for their "role in the climate crisis" as the third leading cause.

Even the Joker believes in climate change! Joaquin Phoenix calls out the meat and dairy industry for being the 3rd leading cause of the climate crisis #FireDrillFriday pic.twitter.com/NpxdC7aU38 — Fire Drill Fridays (@FireDrillFriday) January 10, 2020

“I think sometimes we wonder what we can do in this fight against climate change and there’s something that you can do today, right now, and tomorrow, by making a choice about what you consume," he said.

This came days after Phoenix delivered his acceptance speech for his Best Drama Actor Golden Globes win, where he hailed the awards show for “recognizing and acknowledging the link between animal agriculture and climate change," because of the night's vegan, plant-based menu.

“It is a very bold move making tonight plant-based. It really sends a powerful message,” the animal rights activist said.

According to a CNN report, two actors were arrested during this week's protest, while 147 people were arrested in total for "crowding, obstructing or incommoding," the US Capitol police said.

Fonda's Fire Drill Fridays movement, which focuses on different climate change advocacies every week, is on its 14th run. The previous weeks have seen Jane Fonda arrested for "civil disobedience," along with other stars like Ted Danson, Rosanna Arquette, Sally Field, and Catherine Keener, who advocated for a Green New Deal.

This was the last protest to take place at the Capitol, with more demonstrations set for a yet-to-be-disclosed location and time. – Rappler.com