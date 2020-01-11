MANILA, Philippines – James Reid, Nadine Lustre, and their friends recently climbed Mt Ulap in Itogon, Benguet, and James posted his own photo of him and Nadine enjoying the sunrise together during the hike.

In the post, shared late on Saturday, January 10, James and Nadine are seated side by side and are looking at the stunning view of the sun rising over the ridge of Mt Ulap.

Other photos in the post show James with his friends, and another photo of just the sunset.

In the caption, James wrote a vague verse that is open to interpretation:

“I’ve come to understand that what we’re looking for is found in the absence of searching

And the answer found in the absence of questions.

If you know what I mean, it’s time to tune in.

If you don’t... then aren’t you lucky.

So this is me, tuning in”

This is James’ first Instagram post with Nadine for weeks – and seems to put to restrumors that the couple have broken up.

It was, after all, the pair’s absence on each other’s Instagram feeds that Pep cited in its explosive January 1 report as indicating that the two had parted ways.

Soon after the report was released though, eagle-eyed fans dug up photos of the couple spending time together during the holidays with each others’ families.

Nadine later contradicted the breakup news when she called out Philippine Star writer Ricky Lo, who said that Pep’s report of JaDine’s split was “true and not fake news."

"None of what you said was true,” Nadine said on Instagram stories, as she blasted Ricky for saying that James was "handling the breakup with care" because Nadine was grappling with mental health issues.

"It is never okay to use someone’s mental situation/tragic past just to prove a point. Mental illness is a very sensitive matter," she said.

James and Nadine have been a love team since 2013, and have been together in real life since February 2016. – Rappler.com