MANILA, Philippines – The Asian Television Awards was held on Saturday, January 11 at the Newport Performing Arts Theater, Resorts World Manila in Pasay City.

Actor Martin del Rosario picked up a trophy for Best Male Leading Performace in the digital category for his role in the show Born Beautiful.

Karylle and Diana Zubiri represented the cast of the iFlix movie Mystified. The iFlix original won the Best Single Drama or Telemovie category. Best Theme song was won by Kris Lawrence and Krizza Neri for the song "Alanganin" for Barangay 143.

Among the performers during the show include Indonesian singer and Asia's Got Talent judge Anggun, Kiana Valenciano, and Jona.

Thai actor Atthaphan Poonsawas won Best Supporting Actor for his show The Gifted.

Anyarin Terethananpat picked up a trophy for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Loop of Vengeance.

Here's the full list of winners:

Best Actor in a Leading Role: William Hsieh for First Love

Best Actress in a Leading Role: Tisanart Sornsuek of True Life of a Drama Queen

Best Direction (Fiction): Jeevan Nathan of Avenue 14

Cable/Satellite Network of the Year: Line Company Thailand

Terrestrial Broadcaster of the Year: China Global Television

Best Host / Presenter – Digital: Panirin Tumwattana of Little Nirin

Best Entertainment Presenter/Host: Alana Nichols of Follow Alana

Best Adaption of an Existing Format: Masterchef Junior Thailand Season 1

Best Reality Show: My Kitchen Rules Australia

Best Original Digital Drama Series: The Deadline

Best Digital Fiction Programme/Series: Social Syndrome

Best Leading Male Performance – Digital: Martin del Rosario for Born Beautiful

Best Leading Female Performance – Digital: Chanya McClory for The Deadline

Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Attaphan Poonsawat of The Gifted

Best Actress in Supporting Role: Anyarin Terethananpat of Loop of Vengeance

Best Single Drama or Telemovie: Mystified

Best Drama Series: Skycastle

Best Theme Song: "Alanganin" by Kris Lawrence and Krizza Neri for Barangay 143

Award for Outstanding Contribution to Asian Television Performing Arts: Anggun

Award For Outstanding Contribution to Asian Television: Manny Pangilinan

The Asian Television Awards was launched in 1996 to "[recognize] excellence in programming, production and performance" in Asia. – Rappler.com