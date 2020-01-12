IN PHOTOS: 24th Asian Television Awards
MANILA, Philippines – The Asian Television Awards was held on Saturday, January 11 at the Newport Performing Arts Theater, Resorts World Manila in Pasay City.
Actor Martin del Rosario picked up a trophy for Best Male Leading Performace in the digital category for his role in the show Born Beautiful.
Karylle and Diana Zubiri represented the cast of the iFlix movie Mystified. The iFlix original won the Best Single Drama or Telemovie category. Best Theme song was won by Kris Lawrence and Krizza Neri for the song "Alanganin" for Barangay 143.
Among the performers during the show include Indonesian singer and Asia's Got Talent judge Anggun, Kiana Valenciano, and Jona.
Thai actor Atthaphan Poonsawas won Best Supporting Actor for his show The Gifted.
Anyarin Terethananpat picked up a trophy for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Loop of Vengeance.
Here's the full list of winners:
- Best Actor in a Leading Role: William Hsieh for First Love
- Best Actress in a Leading Role: Tisanart Sornsuek of True Life of a Drama Queen
- Best Direction (Fiction): Jeevan Nathan of Avenue 14
- Cable/Satellite Network of the Year: Line Company Thailand
- Terrestrial Broadcaster of the Year: China Global Television
- Best Host / Presenter – Digital: Panirin Tumwattana of Little Nirin
- Best Entertainment Presenter/Host: Alana Nichols of Follow Alana
- Best Adaption of an Existing Format: Masterchef Junior Thailand Season 1
- Best Reality Show: My Kitchen Rules Australia
- Best Original Digital Drama Series: The Deadline
- Best Digital Fiction Programme/Series: Social Syndrome
- Best Leading Male Performance – Digital: Martin del Rosario for Born Beautiful
- Best Leading Female Performance – Digital: Chanya McClory for The Deadline
- Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Attaphan Poonsawat of The Gifted
- Best Actress in Supporting Role: Anyarin Terethananpat of Loop of Vengeance
- Best Single Drama or Telemovie: Mystified
- Best Drama Series: Skycastle
- Best Theme Song: "Alanganin" by Kris Lawrence and Krizza Neri for Barangay 143
- Award for Outstanding Contribution to Asian Television Performing Arts: Anggun
- Award For Outstanding Contribution to Asian Television: Manny Pangilinan
The Asian Television Awards was launched in 1996 to "[recognize] excellence in programming, production and performance" in Asia. – Rappler.com