MANILA, Philippines – Julia Barretto and Joshua Garcia admitted that they miss each other's company after parting ways both romantically and professionally in 2019.

At the press conference for the movie Block Z on Saturday, January 11, Julia and Joshua said that in fact, they were doing okay. "Okay naman kami. Actually, 'nung nakita ko siya... ito personally, na miss ko din siya kasi ang tagal namin hindi nagkasama. Na busy siya, na busy ako," Joshua said of Julia.

(We're okay. Actually, when I saw her... personally, I miss her because we have not been together for a while. She was busy, I was busy.)

Julia added: "We're okay. Thank you for asking. And that's one of the things that I'm super grateful for is that we're able to protect and make sure that the friendship will stay, will remain."

"And tama siya (he's right). When I first saw him it felt familiar... it's a familiar place, a comfortable, safe place."

The two, who've worked together for different TV and movie projects, confirmed in 2019 that they were back to just being friends. Despite their breakup, the two have been supportive of each other's work. (READ: Joshua Garcia tells Julia Barretto: You're the strongest girl I know)

Julia found herself in the middle of controversy last year after actress Bea Alonzo posted cryptic messages pertaining to betrayal and hurt. Around the same time, an anonymous user posted a photo of Julia and Between Maybes co-star Gerald Anderson at the birthday party of actor Rayver Cruz, and insinuated that the two were more than friends.

Julia defended herself from the accusations, chastizing Bea for "bullying" her. Gerald denied allegations that Julia was involved in his breakup with Bea.

Julia and Joshua are the lead stars of the zombie flick Block Z, which hits cinemas on January 29. – Rappler.com