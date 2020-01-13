MANILA, Philippines – Several online personalities, including local celebrities, reminded the public to be sensitive and stop spreading jokes and memes online as the effects of Taal Volcano's explosion continue to be felt in Batangas, other nearby provinces, and Metro Manila.

The volcano, which began spewing ash Sunday, January 12. State volcanologists placed the Taal Volcano under Alert Level 4 late Sunday, warning that a "hazardous" eruption may occur "within hours to days." Thousands have been evacuated since.

Singer Jed Madela tweeted: "Stop posting jokes and memes about Taal. It’s not funny. Not at all."

Stop posting jokes and memes about Taal.

It’s not funny.

Not at all. — jedmadela (@jedmadela) January 12, 2020

"Megastar" Sharon Cuneta and Senator Kiko Pangilinan's daughter, Frankie, also reminded everyone to be sensitive.

stop with the taal jokes btw i’ve seen too many of them and they’re breaking my heart :( maging sensitibo naman po tayo — frankie pangilinan (@kakiep83) January 12, 2020

Bianca Gonzalez-Intal reminded everyone to fact check before sharing on social media.

Please be careful before reposting or retweeting informarion. Make sure reputable ang source. — Bianca Gonzalez (@iamsuperbianca) January 12, 2020

Other personalities such as Kris Aquino, Mikee Cojuangco, Dingdong Dantes, Ogie Alcasid, Anne Curtis, Vice Ganda, Kylie Verzosa, Pia Wurtzbach, Megan Young, and Isabelle Daza posted prayers, as well as reminders from the Department of Health. They also reminded people to mind their pets, especially since animals are especially vulnerable to the effects of the ashfall.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KRIS AQUINO (@krisaquino) on Jan 12, 2020 at 2:30pm PST

View this post on Instagram Praying for all of those who have been affected by the taal volcano eruption in the Philippines yesterday Hope everyone living close by were able to evacuate in time. Please take all necessary health precautions as instructed by the LGU’s for yours and your family’s safety. Stay indoors if you must.. I heard the ash fall reached various parts of the metro last night and it can be quite hazardous to your health. Swipe to see how you can properly take care of yourselves and family. Please don’t forget your fur babies too. @coffee_dante Dante Pamintuan and @whophilippines A post shared by Anne Curtis (@annecurtissmith) on Jan 12, 2020 at 3:31pm PST

Lord we pray na maging ligtas ang lahat sa anumang maaring pagkasalanta mula sa pagputok ng Bulkang Taal. Amen. — jose marie viceral (@vicegandako) January 12, 2020

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mikeecj (@mikeecj) on Jan 12, 2020 at 2:35am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie Verzosa (@kylieverzosa) on Jan 12, 2020 at 4:20am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dingdong Dantes (@dongdantes) on Jan 12, 2020 at 5:52am PST

View this post on Instagram #prayfortaal A post shared by Ogie Alcasid (@ogiealcasid) on Jan 12, 2020 at 6:33am PST

– Rappler.com