MANILA, Philippines – Nine celebrities were given their own stars at the Eastwood Walk of Fame on Sunday, January 12 in Quezon City.

Federico Moreno, president of the German Moreno Walk of Fame Philippines, together with Kevin Tan, Chief Strategy Officer of Megaworld Corporation and chairman of the German Moreno Walk of Fame Philippines, led the ceremony to welcome the new inductees.

This year's batch includes Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, Filipino-American comedian Jo Koy, theater actress and singer Rachel Ann Go, actor Edu Manzano, TV host Kim Atienza, singer and comedian Nanette Inventor, journalist Jiggy Manicad, radio host and commentator Jun Banaag, and actress and social media star Alex Gonzaga.

This year's marks first time that the social media category was included.

Aside from unveiling of the stars, the event also raised funds for the Movie Workers Welfare Foundation Inc (Mowelfund). Jo Koy pledged close to P2 million for the foundation, according to Federico Moreno.

The Mowelfund was founded by former president Joseph Estrada to help men and women who worked behind the scenes for films.

– Alexa Villano/Rappler.com