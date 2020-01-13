MANILA, Philippines – Kpop idol group EXO vocalist Chen is getting married. The news was confirmed by the group's management, SM Entertainment on Monday, January 13.

SM Entertainment said that Chen, whose real name is Kim Jongdae, and his non-celebrity fiancee will be wed in a private ceremony, according to a translation posted by Soompi. SM Entertainment also confirmed that Chen and his future wife are expecting.

"Chen has met someone precious to him and will be getting married. The bride is a non-celebrity, and the wedding will be held privately with only their families in attendance. To respect their families’ opinions, the wedding and everything related to it will be held privately, so we ask fans and reporters for their kind understanding," SM Entertainment said, as translated by Soompi.

Koreaboo, meanwhile, said SM Entertainment has chosen not to disclose neither the identity of the womana and the details of her pregnancy since "she is not a celebrity."

The agency said Chen will continue to work as an artist.

Chen himself had revealed his planned wedding and hinted at his partner's pregnancy in an open letter.

"At first, I was worried about the consequences of my decision. But I was discussing it with the label and the members on how to deliver this, so you won't be surprised out of the blue," Chen wrote, according to a translation provided by Allkpop.

"But then I was graced with good news. Now that I couldn't do what I have been planning with my label and members, I worked up my courage, though I am not fully prepared. I couldn't hold it any longer."

Chen and other members of EXO were in Manila in 2019 when they performed back-to-back concerts at the Mall of Asia Arena. – Rappler.com