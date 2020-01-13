MANILA, Philippines – Filipino-American comedian Jo Koy announced on Monday, January 13 that his show at the Waterfront in Cebu scheduled for January 14 has been moved to January 17 due to limited flights following the Taal Volcano eruption on Sunday, January 12.

Jo Koy, whose real name is Joseph Glenn Herbert, made the announcement through an Instagram video. He also asked his followers to pray for those affected by the volcano eruption

His show at the Mall of Arena scheduled for January 15 will push through.

"Send your prayers to everyone affected by Volcano last night. MOA Arena will go on! Cebu will be on the 17th!"

Jo Koy was recently given his own star at Walk of Fame in Eastwood City.

State volcanologists placed the Taal Volcano under Alert Level 4 late Sunday, warning that a "hazardous" eruption may occur "within hours to days." Thousands have been evacuated while some areas close to the volcano have no electricity. – Rappler.com