MANILA, Philippines –The list of 2020 Academy Awards nominees was unveiled on Monday, January 13 in Los Angeles with John Cho and Issa Rae as hosts.

Todd Phillips's Joker, a dark, arthouse take on the comic book villain starring Joaquin Phoenix, topped the Oscar nominations with 11 nods. The Irishman, 1917, and Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood were tied at second, with 10 nominations each.

The Oscars airs on February 9 in the US (early February 10 in the Philippines).

Best Picture

1917

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

Parasite

Best Director

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

Todd Phillips, Joker

Sam Mendes, 1917

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

Best Actor

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best Actress

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renee Zellweger, Judy

Best Supporting Actor

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Best Supporting Actress

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Kathy Bates Richard Jewell

Best International Feature Film

Corpus Christi (Poland)

Honeyland (North Macedonia)

Les Miserables (France)

Pain and Glory (Spain)

Parasite (South Korea)

Congratulations to the International Feature Film nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/qpNH5CaUyj — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 13, 2020

Adapted Screenplay

The Irishman (Steven Zaillian)

Jojo Rabbit (Taika Waititi)

Joker (Todd Phillips & Scott Silver)

Little Women (Greta Gerwig)

The Two Popes (Anthony McCarten)

Original Screenplay

1917 (Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns)

Knives Out (Rian Johnson)

Marriage Story (Noah Baumbach)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Quentin Tarantino)

Parasite (Bong Joon Ho & Jin Won Han)

Congratulations to the Original Screenplay nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/ZORIZfEtcO — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 13, 2020

Production Design

1917

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Film Editing

Ford v Ferrari (Andrew Buckland & Michael McCusker)

The Irishman (Thelma Schoonmaker)

Jojo Rabbit (Tom Eagles)

Joker (Jeff Groth)

Parasite (Jinmo Yang)

Cinematography

1917 (Roger Deakins)

The Irishman (Rodrigo Prieto)

Joker (Lawrence Sher)

The Lighthouse (Jarin Blaschke)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Robert Richardson)

Visual Effects

1917

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Costume Design

Jojo Rabbit

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

The Irishman

Joker

Little Women

Sound Mixing

1917

Ad Astra

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Sound Editing

1917

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Original Score

1917 (Thomas Newman)

Joker (Hildur Guðnadóttir)

Little Women (Alexandre Desplat)

Marriage Story (Randy Newman)

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Documentary Feature

American Factory (Netflix)

The Cave (National Geographic)

The Edge of Democracy (Netflix)

For Sama (PBS)

Honeyland (Neon)

Documentary Short Subject

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

Congratulations to the Documentary Short Subject nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/EUH0GXaloY — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 13, 2020

Makeup and Hairstyling

1917

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Congratulations to the Makeup and Hairstyling nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/1XxD3mqSaG — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 13, 2020

Animated Feature Film

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body



Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Animated Short Film

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Live-Action Short Film

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbors’ Window

Saria

A Sister

Original Song

"I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away" (Toy Story 4) — Randy Newman

"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" (Rocketman) — Elton John & Bernie Taupin

"I'm Standing With You" (Breakthrough) — Diane Warren

"Into the Unknown" (Frozen 2) — Robert Lopez & Kristen Anderson-Lopez

"Stand Up" (Harriet) — Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo

–with a report from Agence-France Presse/Rappler.com