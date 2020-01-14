CEBU CITY, Philippines - Beatrice Luigi Gomez reigned supreme during the coronation night of Binibining Cebu early Tuesday morning, January 14.

The San Fernando beauty queen was crowned by reigning Binibining Cebu 2018-19 Steffi Rose Pearson Aberasturi during the pageant’s culmination at the Pacific Grand Ballroom, Waterfront Hotel Cebu.

Also crowned were four other queens who completed her court:

Binibining Cebu - Tourism 2020: Ameena Allababidi of Cordova

Binibining Cebu - Charity 2020: Betty Davis of Cebu City North

Binibining Cebu - Heritage 2020: Marla Alforque of Carcar City

Binibining Cebu - Ecology 2020: Amanda Basnillo of Dalaguete

The show was hosted by Maria Gigante and OJ Cimafranca. – Rappler.com