San Fernando's Beatrice Luigi Gomez crowned Binibining Cebu 2020
CEBU CITY, Philippines - Beatrice Luigi Gomez reigned supreme during the coronation night of Binibining Cebu early Tuesday morning, January 14.
The San Fernando beauty queen was crowned by reigning Binibining Cebu 2018-19 Steffi Rose Pearson Aberasturi during the pageant’s culmination at the Pacific Grand Ballroom, Waterfront Hotel Cebu.
Also crowned were four other queens who completed her court:
- Binibining Cebu - Tourism 2020: Ameena Allababidi of Cordova
- Binibining Cebu - Charity 2020: Betty Davis of Cebu City North
- Binibining Cebu - Heritage 2020: Marla Alforque of Carcar City
- Binibining Cebu - Ecology 2020: Amanda Basnillo of Dalaguete
The show was hosted by Maria Gigante and OJ Cimafranca. – Rappler.com