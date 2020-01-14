MANILA, Philippines – Love team comebacks, new game shows, and old favorites returning for another season – these are just some of the things ABS-CBN viewers can look forward to in 2020.

The network released its 2020 reel on January 13, revealing its upcoming slate for TV, cinema, and their streaming platform, iWant.

Included in the show reel are much-awaited Mikhail Red zombie flick Block Z, newly-premiered LIzQuen show Make It With You, the KathNiel TV comeback Tanging Mahal, James Reid and Momoland’s Nancy McDonie’s show The Soulmate Project, and a Lav Diaz adaptation of the Ricky Lee short story Servando Magdamag starring John Lloyd Cruz fresh from his showbiz hiatus.

These are the upcoming shows and films ABS-CBN announced:

TV series

Make it With You (Liza Soberano, Enrique Gil) - January 13

A Soldier’s Heart (Gerald Anderson, Carlo Aquino, Sue Ramirez) - January 20

Love Thy Woman (Kim Chiu, Xian Lim) - February

Kahit Minsan Lang (Bea Alonzo, Richard Gutierrez)

Ligaya (Ivana Alawi)

Heart to Heart (Maymay Entrata, Edward Barber)

Tanging Mahal (Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla)

Game shows/ reality shows

The Voice Teens (Lea Salonga, Apl.de.ap, Sarah Geronimo)

Everybody, Sing! (Vice Ganda)

iWant

My Single Lady (Jodi Sta. Maria, Ian Veneracion, Zanjoe Marudo) - January 22

Call Me Tita season 2 (Cherry Pie Picache, Lorna Tolentino, Joanna Ampil)

Batang Poz season 2 (Awra Briguela, Fino Herrera, Paolo Gumabao)

Quezon’s Game (Raymond Bagatsing)

I Am U (Julia Barretto, Tony Labrusca)

I (Zanjoe Marudo, Lovi Poe)

The Tapes (Sam Milby,Yassi Pressman)

Sunday Night Fever (Nathalie Hart, Diether Ocampo)

Star Cinema

Block Z (Joshua Garcia, Julia Barretto) - January 29

Fangirl (Paulo Avelino)

U Turn (Kim Chiu)

Love or Money (Angelica Panganiban, Coco Martin)

Motel Acacia (JC Santos)

Kun Maupay Man It Panahon (Daniel Padilla, Charo Santos)

Servando Magdamag (John Lloyd Cruz, Shaina Magdayao)

The Soulmate Project (James Reid, Nancy McDonie)

He’s Into Her (Donny Pangilinan, Belle Mariano)

– Rappler.com