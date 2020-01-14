MANILA, Philippines – Filipino celebrities pulled resources together to help the victims of the Taal Volcano eruption.

Batangas is under a state of calamity after the volcano started erupting on Sunday, January 12. The number of evacuees has since risen to more than 24,000.

The volcano remains at Alert Level 4 as of Tuesday, January 14.

Angel Locsin took to her social media accounts to ask for things needed by those affected by the eruption.

Anyone here na may na-conduct na assessment kung anong mga kailangan, anu-anong baranggays at ilang families per baranggay? Thank you #Taal — Angel Locsin (@143redangel) January 13, 2020

She also posted information where people can drop their donations as well as help for the animals.

Matteo Guidicelli, together with the members of the Philippine Army, went to Batangas to distribute relief goods they got from people who dropped these at a big supermarket chain.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matteo Guidicelli (@matteog) on Jan 13, 2020 at 2:24am PST

ABS-CBN reported that Manila Mayor Isko Moreno and celebrity doctor Vicki Belo made a donation of P500,000 for the victims through Red Cross.

They are also scheduled to send help for the animals that were affected. (READ: How groups are helping stranded animals near Taal Volcano)

Batangas congresswoman Vilma Santos-Recto posted on her Instagram account about her staff packing food and other donations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vilma Santos-Recto (@rosavilmasantosrecto) on Jan 13, 2020 at 1:43am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vilma Santos-Recto (@rosavilmasantosrecto) on Jan 13, 2020 at 12:46am PST

Karla Estrada has organized a charity bazaar starting Tuesday, January 14, where proceeds will be given to the victims.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARLA ESTRADA (@karlaestrada1121) on Jan 13, 2020 at 11:18pm PST

Melai Cantiveros and Jason Francisco were also photographed packing clothes and canned goods.

Dingdong Dantes also posted information that the Yes Pinoy Foundation, which he founded, is accepting donations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dingdong Dantes (@dongdantes) on Jan 14, 2020 at 1:28am PST

Binibining Pilipinas Globe 2019 Leren Bautista called for donations, as she and her group from Laguna are coordinating with people in Batangas to distribute relief goods.

Fans of Sarah Geronimo announced that they would have Dance Flash Mob for a Cause, entitled "Tala Para sa Taal," scheduled for January 18 at Luneta Park. The P100 registration fee will serve as donation.

– Rappler.com