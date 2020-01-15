MANILA, Philippines – Lana Condor and Noah Centineo, stars of the Netflix hit To All the Boys I've Loved Before, will be in Manila on February 15, 2020, for a fan meet.

Netflix announced Wednesday, January 15, that the two will be at the Glorietta Activity Center from 5 pm onwards on February 15 to promote the sequel to the first movie, To All The Boys: PS I Still Love You.

The sequel begins streaming on Netflix on February 12.

According to Netflix, entry will be granted on a "first come, first served" basis. Details of the meet will be on Netflix Philippines' official social media accounts.

Lana and Noah first rose to fame playing Lara Jean Covey and Peter Kavinsky in To All the Boys I've Loved Before. In the movie, a shy and reserved Lara Jean somehow finds that all the love letters she's written to boys she's fell in love with somehow found their way to their (un) intended recipients – among them, Lara Jean's sister's ex-boyfriend.

In her desperation to avoid having to confront him, she pretends to be Peter's girlfriend (another letter recipient), ostensibly because he wants his own ex-girlfriend to get jealous. They eventually fall for each other and in the end, decided that it's time they be a real couple.

The sequel introduces new complications – another recipient of Lara Jean's letter, John Ambrose (Jordan Fisher) comes back into her life.

"She’s confronted with her first real dilemma: Can a girl be in love with two boys at once?" reads Netflix's summary of the sequel. Both movies are based on the #1 New York Times best-selling YA romance novel, P.S. I Still Love You by Jenny Han. – Rappler.com