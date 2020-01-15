MANILA, Philippines – Liza Soberano said they thought of saying goodbye to showbiz while she was in the US after surgery on her finger.

In 2019, Liza announced that she was bowing out of Star Cinema's Darna because of a finger injury she sustained while shooting Bagani.

In an interview on Tonight With Boy Abunda that aired on Tuesday, January 14, Liza said that she thought showbiz might not be for her anymore.

"I think that was the whole struggle I was going through last year after the injury and after the project I lost. Parang, I didn't know like if showbiz was for me anymore. I didn't know if I was passionate about," she said.

"Siguro kasi nung nakatikim na ako ng simple life, parang ang saya. Parang stress-free.

(I guess when I got the chance experience a simple life, it was like so much fun. It was stress-free.)

"But I'm not complaining. I love my job and I'm very blessed to have everything I have right now. But sometimes, because I am a very simple person and I enjoy the simplest things in life, hindi mo makukuha iyon sa ganitong trabaho (you won't get this kind of job just like that).”

Enrique Gil, who was with Liza during the interview, said that during their vacation in the US, he discovered Liza's domesticated side – like shopping for groceries and fixing the house she bought.

“When she would go grocery shopping, she knows the ingredients that she wants. Hindi naman nakikita dito kasi we’re always so busy (People don't see that because we're always busy). Just the simplest things that we would do, that was big for me. Cooking, fixing the house, it was amazing,” he said.

Liza said that in the US, Enrique became "the man of the house."

“Kasi tatlo kaming babae na kasama niya. My Tita Jony, me and his sister. And he was really taking care of all three of us very well, especially me because ako 'yung pinakakailangan ng (I was the one that needed the) help at that point,” she said.

“Kapag napansin niyang wala ng tubig sa bahay, ‘Wala ng tubig sa bahay, pupunta lang ako sa grocery. Bibili lang ako (If he notices there's no more water he's like 'there's no more water, I'll go to the grocery).’ Sometimes, men don’t think about those small things but those small things mean a lot to women,” she added.

Liza and Enrique are currently starring in the show Make It With You, which premiered last January 13. – Rappler.com