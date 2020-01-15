MANILA, Philippines – Miracle in Cell No.7 starring Aga Muhlach and Xia Vigor grossed P475 million at the box office, Viva Films announced on its Facebook page Wednesday, January 15.

"Maraming salamat po sa inyong mainit na pagsuporta sa Miracle in Cell No. 7! Kayo ang tunay na MIRACLE!" (Thank you so much for the support for Miracle in Cell No. 7! You are the true miracle)"

The movie was also the top earner of the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF).

Miracle in Cell No.7 is an adaptation of the Korean movie of the same title. The movie also stars Bela Padilla, JC Santos, John Arcilla, and Joel Torre. – Rappler.com