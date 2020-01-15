MANILA, Philippines – Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler have broken up after 9 years of dating, multiple US media outlets reported Wednesday, January 15.

“Vanessa and Austin are officially broken up, and Vanessa has been telling those close to her about their breakup,” a source told Us Weekly.

Romance rumors between 31-year-old High School Musical actress Vanessa Hudgens and 28-year-old Carrie Diaries actor Austin Butler first started in September 2011.

In November 2018, Vanessa shared to Women's Health that she wasn't in a "rush to get married," but definitely saw marriage in her timeline.

“I want to get married, travel, then have kids – probably in my late 30s. Everyone’s clock is different," she said.

Before dating Austin, Vanessa's last relationship was with her High School Musical co-star Zac Efron, who she dated from 2005 to 2010. – Rappler.com