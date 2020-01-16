After long break, Julia Montes returns to showbiz
MANILA, Philippines – Julia Montes is back in showbiz after taking a year-long break. The actress is set to do big projects this year, according to her manager, Erickson Raymundo of Cornerstone.
"Welcome back @montesjulia08 ! 2020 will be a busy year for you and I can't wait to share all the projects lined up for you. Exciting months ahead!"
Cornerstone also shared a photo of Julia's visit to the office.
Julia, last appeared in the afternoon show Asintado. She took a break to spend time with her dad in Germany. – Rappler.com