Alex Gonzaga is engaged to boyfriend Mikee Morada
MANILA, Philippines – Alex Gonzaga just got engaged to her boyfriend Mikee Morada and she shared the news on her birthday on Thursday, January 16.
On social media, the actress and vlogger shared a photo of her wearing an engagement ring as she embraces her now-fiancé.
In the caption she wrote: "Thank you for all your birthday greetings! I feel loved. Thank you Jesus!"
Alex and Mikee, a councilor in Lipa City in Batangas, have been together for over 3 years, celebrating their third anniversary in October. – Rappler.com