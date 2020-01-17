MANILA, Philippines – Actor JC Santos is expecting his first child with wife Shyleena Herrera in February.



The 31-year-old Kapamilya star revealed the news during a Thursday, January 16 press conference for his upcoming film On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets with Bela Padilla.

According to an ABS-CBN News report, JC shared that 2019 was his "best year yet." Aside from his career, another blessing was seeing his high school crush Shyleena again, 15 years after she rejected his romantic advances.

"Siyempre nag-hang out kami for a few months. Sinabi ko na agad sa parents niya na, 'I want to marry your daughter.' Sinabi ko na agad sa kapatid niya (Of course, we hung out for a few months. I told her parents right away that I wanted to marry their daughter. I told her siblings right away, too)," he said.

JC shared that once the family knew, he immediately proposed to Shyleena and wed soon after. He also confirmed that they have a "new beautiful blessing" on the way, due next month.

On why JC kept his personal life mum, he said that it was because "nobody ever asked."

"Hindi namin siya nilihim. Ako naman ang social media ko is about work lang (We didn't hide it. My social media accounts are just about work)," he said. – Rappler.com