MANILA, Philippines – Award-winning actress and kitchen queen Judy Ann Santos volunteered her cooking skills to help bring meals to evacuees who were affected by the Taal Volcano eruption.

In an Instagram post shared by her husband Ryan Agoncillo, Judy Ann – who has a popular cooking channel Judy Ann’s Kitchen – can be seen hard at work stirring a big pot.

In Judy Ann’s previous Instagram stories on January 16, she showed how she made a big batch of chicken arroz caldo (rice porridge), with her kids helping her stir the huge pots.

With the help of her friends, she also made two big pots of lechon paksiw. She said that the meals were going to be served to 1,000 people.

She later shared a photo of her husband, saying they visited two evacuation centers in Batangas to distribute hot meals.

Aside from food, she and Ryan also packed reusable boxes with goods for 35 families.

Thousands of people have been evacuated since Taal Volcano began erupting in the afternoon of Sunday, January 12.

The volcano remained under Alert Level 4, which means that a “hazardous” eruption may occur “within hours to days.” – Rappler.com