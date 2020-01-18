MANILA, Philippines – Former child actor Jiro Manio has been arrested for frustrated homicide after allegedly stabbing a man in Marikina.

According to the Marikina City Police Station, the actor was arrested past 7 pm on Friday, January 17, in Barangay San Roque in Marikina.

According to the initial police report, the victim, 25-year-old Zeus Doctolero, was walking to his friend’s house when Manio attacked him “for no apparent reason.”

This resulted in a fist fight, with Manio eventually pulling a kitchen knife and stabbing Doctolero 3 times.

Doctolero sustained injuries on his upper back and head, and was brought to the Amang Rodriguez Memorial Medical Center in Marikina.

Manio, now 27 and a father of two, is known for his roles in films such as Anak, Magnifico, and Ang Tanging Ina.

Despite what seemed like a flourishing career, the actor has since fallen on hard times. In 2011, he entered rehab for substance abuse. Years later, he was seen wandering the Ninoy Aquino International Airport for several days, bruised and dressed in dirty clothes. Shortly after the incident, he said he was done with showbiz.

He left rehab in 2016. – Rappler.com