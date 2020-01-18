MANILA, Philippines – The Marikina police have filed charges of frustrated homicide against former child actor Jiro Manio, who was arrested on Friday, January 17, for allegedly stabbing a man.

Eastern Police District (EPD) Public Information Officer (PIO) Major Virgilio Timajo confirmed that Manio already underwent inquest proceedings at the Marikina Prosecutor's Office on Saturday, January 18.

An initial police report said that the victim, 25-year-old Zeus Doctolero, was walking to his friend’s house when Manio attacked him “for no apparent reason.”

This resulted in a fist fight, with Manio eventually pulling a kitchen knife and stabbing Doctolero 3 times, according to police.

However, in a post circulating on social media, a woman named Genevieve Galvez alleged that Doctolero was her stalker, and that he had named her as the “friend” mentioned in the initial police report.

Galvez claimed that she had already reported Doctolero to the police for allegedly stalking her, and that on the day of the incident, Doctolero supposedly tried to see her. She also claimed that Doctolero supposedly dealt the first blow by allegedly hitting Manio with a helmet after Manio stared at him.

Screenshots of Galvez’s post were shared on Twitter by her sister, Lien Calip.

But Timajo told Rappler that the police did not receive reports that Manio had been attacked first.

Doctolero sustained injuries on his upper back and head, and was brought to the Amang Rodriguez Memorial Medical Center in Marikina. – Rappler.com