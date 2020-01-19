MANILA, Philippines – Hotdog member and bassist Dennis Garcia has died, his daughter Isa announced Sunday, January 19.

"For those of you who knew my father, it grieves me to inform you all that he passed away tonight. We will keep you posted regarding the details of the wake," she said in a post on his Facebook page.

"Our grief at his sudden passing is infinite and now so is he. Thank you for being with us through this difficult time," Isa said.

Dennis is the brother of Hotdog guitarist Rene Garcia, who passed away in 2018. The brothers formed the group, which has been credited as one of the pioneers of the "Manila Sound" in the '70s.

Among the songs popularized by the group include "Manila," "Bongga Ka Day," "Pers Lab," "Ikaw Ang Miss Universe ng Buhay Ko," and "Bitin sa 'Yo," which Rene sang with female lead singer Ella del Rosario. – Rappler.com