CEBU, Philippines – Millions coverged on Sunday, January 19, for the Sinulog Grand Parade at the Cebu City Sports Center grandstand.

The parade started Sunday morning, featuring different contingents joining the dance competition.

The grand parade – arguably, the highlight of the Sinulog festival – also featured stars from Philippine showbiz joining in the fun.

Here are a few snaps of stars who attended the parade:

– Rappler.com