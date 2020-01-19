MANILA, Philippines – Ai-Ai delas Alas took struggled to control her emotions upon hearing the latest struggle Jiro Manio is going through.

Jiro was arrested in Marikina on Saturday, January 18 for frustrated homicide after allegedly stabbing a man in Marikina. (READ: Jiro Manio faces frustrated murder charges over alleged stabbing incident)

Ai-Ai played Jiro's onscreen mother in Ang Tanging Ina and was the one who took care of him and entered a rehabilitation center after he was found roaming around NAIA 3 in 2015.

In the 11 minute video posted on Instagram on Sunday, January 19, , Ai-Ai shared how she was heartbroken over what Jiro has gone through in the last few years. She recalled the time she started helping him after he was found at NAIA 3 but said that she has not been in contact with Jiro recently.

“Nung lumabas siya sa first rehab niya, sabi ko sa kanya, kung gusto niya magtrabaho, ang pinakamaganda sana ay bumalik siya sa pag-aartista. Alam naman natin na magaling talaga si Jiro na artista and doon madali siya makakaipon para matulungan niya ang pamilya niya," Ai-Ai said. (When he came out of his first rehab, I told him if you want to work, the best is to go back to showbiz. We all know how good of an actor Jiro is and he'll be able to earn quickly to help his family.)

Ai-Ai said that they signed a contract with GMA 7 so they could air his life story on Magpakailaman. After that, Jiro began sending her messages, saying he did not want to do showbiz anymore. The comedy queen said that Jiro would change his mind every 30 minutes.

She realized that he was not yet well and even consulted a doctor.

"Ako mismo sa sarili ko sabi ko mukhang hindi pa magaling si Jiro so nag-decide ako na ibalik siya sa rehab. This time, medyo malayong lugar na para hindi siya na-stress sa family, sa problema niya sa buhay. Dinala ko siya sa Bataan. Doon ko siya ni-rehab ulit for the second time,” Ai-Ai said.

(I told myelf that Jiro doesn't seem to be well just yet and so I decided to return him to rehab. This time, I picked a place further away so he wouldn't be stressed over family, his problems in life. I brought him to Bataan for another round of rehab.)

Ai-Ai said that Jiro was in Bataan from 2016 to 2018. She thought he changed until she heard the news that he was using marijuana afte he came out of the facility in Bataan.

"May nagsumbong sa akin na nagma-marijuana siya uli. So, yun ang time na sabi ko, 'Wala na 'to.' (Someone told me he was using marijuana again. So at that time, I told myself this was hopeless)

"Parang pakiramdam ko, yung lahat ng binuhos kong effort, lahat ng binuhos ko na tulong, pangaral, suporta sa pamilya, parang natapon na lang nang ganoon," Ai-Ai said

(I felt that all the effort I put into it, all the help, advice, support... was all wasted.)

Ai-Ai added: "So, parang ang dating sa akin, napagod na ako. Yung isinumbong sa akin na iyon, siguro after ilang days o ilang weeks, nagsabi na siya sa akin ng 'Mama, lalabas na ako ng rehab.' (So at that point I was tired. When I was told about it, maybe a week or two after he told me, 'Mama, I'm leaving rehab.')

"So ako, wala na. Nawalan na ako ng pag-asa. 'Wala na, hindi na magbabago si Jiro.'" (So I lost hope. I told myself, Jiro won't change anymore.)

Ai-Ai ended the video by saying she knew people would judge her but that only God knows what's in her heart. She also asked for prayers for Jiro.

"Siguro ang magagawa ko na lang ngayon ay magdasal. Hinihingi ko rin po na ipagdasal natin siya na malinawan ang isip niya. Kung ano man po ang mangyari sa kanya ngayon, sana matuto siya sa lahat lahat ng pinagdaanan niya sa buhay niya."

(I think the only thing I can do now is pray. Let's pray for him so that he may be enlightened. Whatever is going to happen to him now, hopefully he learns from it.) – Rappler.com