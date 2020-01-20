MANILA, Philippines – The awards season in the US continued with the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Monday, January 20 in Los Angeles (late January 19 in the US).

The SAG gives out awards for both television and film.

Bombshell lead the list in film with 4 nominations, including the Best Ensemble award. The Marvelous Mrs Maisel lead nominations for television with 4.

Here are the list of winners for the major categories:

FILM

BEST ENSEMBLE



Bombshell

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

BEST ACTOR



Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

BEST ACTRESS



Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Lupita Nyong’o, Us

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renee Zellweger, Judy

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR



Jamie Foxx, Just Mercy

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS



Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Nicole Kidman, Bombshell

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

BEST STUNT ENSEMBLE



WINNER: Avengers: Endgame

Ford vs Ferrari

The Irishman

Joker

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

TELEVISION

BEST DRAMA ENSEMBLE



Big Little Lies

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

BEST DRAMA ACTOR



Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Steve Carell, The Morning Show

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

BEST DRAMA ACTRESS

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

BEST COMEDY ENSEMBLE



Barry

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Schitt’s Creek

BEST COMEDY ACTOR



Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Andrew Scott, Fleabag

WINNER: Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

BEST COMEDY ACTRESS



Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

WINNER: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

BEST MOVIE/MINI ACTOR



Mahershala Ali, True Detective

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

BEST MOVIE/MINI ACTRESS



Patricia Arquette, The Act

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Joey King, The Act

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

BEST STUNT ENSEMBLE



WINNER: Game of Thrones

GLOW

Stranger Things

The Walking Dead

Watchmen

– Rappler.com