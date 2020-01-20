WINNERS: Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020
MANILA, Philippines – The awards season in the US continued with the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Monday, January 20 in Los Angeles (late January 19 in the US).
The SAG gives out awards for both television and film.
Bombshell lead the list in film with 4 nominations, including the Best Ensemble award. The Marvelous Mrs Maisel lead nominations for television with 4.
Here are the list of winners for the major categories:
FILM
BEST ENSEMBLE
- Bombshell
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Parasite
BEST ACTOR
- Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari
- Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Adam Driver, Marriage Story
- Taron Egerton, Rocketman
- Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
BEST ACTRESS
- Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
- Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
- Lupita Nyong’o, Us
- Charlize Theron, Bombshell
- Renee Zellweger, Judy
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
- Jamie Foxx, Just Mercy
- Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
- Al Pacino, The Irishman
- Joe Pesci, The Irishman
- Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
- Laura Dern, Marriage Story
- Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
- Nicole Kidman, Bombshell
- Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
- Margot Robbie, Bombshell
BEST STUNT ENSEMBLE
- WINNER: Avengers: Endgame
- Ford vs Ferrari
- The Irishman
- Joker
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
TELEVISION
BEST DRAMA ENSEMBLE
- Big Little Lies
- The Crown
- Game of Thrones
- The Handmaid’s Tale
- Stranger Things
BEST DRAMA ACTOR
- Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
- Steve Carell, The Morning Show
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
- David Harbour, Stranger Things
- Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
BEST DRAMA ACTRESS
- Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
- Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
- Olivia Colman, The Crown
- Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
- Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
BEST COMEDY ENSEMBLE
- Barry
- Fleabag
- The Kominsky Method
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Schitt’s Creek
BEST COMEDY ACTOR
- Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
- Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Andrew Scott, Fleabag
- WINNER: Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
BEST COMEDY ACTRESS
- Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
- Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
- WINNER: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
BEST MOVIE/MINI ACTOR
- Mahershala Ali, True Detective
- Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
- Jared Harris, Chernobyl
- Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us
- Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
BEST MOVIE/MINI ACTRESS
- Patricia Arquette, The Act
- Toni Collette, Unbelievable
- Joey King, The Act
- Emily Watson, Chernobyl
- Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
BEST STUNT ENSEMBLE
- WINNER: Game of Thrones
- GLOW
- Stranger Things
- The Walking Dead
- Watchmen
– Rappler.com