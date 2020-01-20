MANILA, Philippines – It was a moment many – especially those who devoured Hollywood celebrity news in the late 90s to early 2000s – had long been waiting for: actors and former husband and wife Brad Pitt and Jenniffer Aniston finally interacting in public, decades after their split.

The long-awaited moment finally happened on Monday, January 20 (late Sunday, January 19 in the US) after the two recieved their awards during the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards in the US.

Pitt won Best Supporting Actor in Film for playing Cliff Booth, the stoned war veteran who's both friend and stunt double to fading Hollywood star Rick Dalton, in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Aniston, meanwhile, won Best Drama Actress in TV for her role as top news anchor Alex Levy in The Morning Show.

Pitt and Aniston were Hollywood's It Couple from the late 90s to the early 2000s. Back then, Pitt had already established himself as one of the silver screen's biggest stars while Aniston was a top television star who starred in the sitcom Friends.

The two married in 2000 but split in 2005. They've sinced moved on and remarried. Pitt wed fellow actor Angelina Jolie in 2014, although they had been in a relationship for several years before doing so. They have sinced split and were granted a divorce in 2019. Aniston got engaged to Justin Theroux in 2012, wed in 2015, and divorced in 2018.

Their "reunion" – particularly in the course of the 2020 awards season – had long been hoped for by their fans. Despite the nasty rumors surrounding their split, both Pitt and Aniston have said that no party was at fault and that they had remained friends. – Rappler.com