MANILA, Philippines – Twenty-one titles from acclaimed animation studio Studio Ghibli will soon be available on Netflix, the streaming giant announced Monday, January 20.

The 21 movies, said Netflix, will be available in Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East , Africa, and Latin America and will be subtitled in 28 languages and dubbed in over 20 languages. US, Canada, Japan are excluded from the distribution deal.

“We look forward to welcoming a new generation of fans into the whimsical worlds and wonderful protagonists created by the amazing artists of Studio Ghibli,” said Netlix Director of Original Animation Aram Yacoubian in a statement.

Studio Ghibli Producer Toshia Suzuki, meanwhile, said they “listened to [their] fans” in deciding to stream the studio’s film catalogue. “We hope people around the world will discover the world of Studio Ghibli through this experience,” he said.

The deal was signed between Studio Ghibli, Netflix, and Wild Bunch International, an independent film sales company.

The 21 titles will be released on the platform in 3 batches. The schedule for release is as follows:

February 1, 2020

Castle in the Sky (1986)

My Neighbor Totoro (1988)

Kiki’s Delivery Service (1989),

Only Yesterday (1991)

Porco Rosso (1992)

Ocean Waves (1993)

Tales from Earthsea (2006)

March 1, 2020

Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind (1984)

Princess Mononoke (1997)

My Neighbors the Yamadas (1999),

Spirited Away (2001),

The Cat Returns (2002),

Arrietty (2010)

The Tale of The Princess Kaguya (2013)

April 1, 2020

Pom Poko (1994)

Whisper of the Heart (1995),

Howl's Moving Castle (2004)

Ponyo on the Cliff by the Sea (2008)

From Up on Poppy Hill (2011)

The Wind Rises (2013)

When Marnie Was There (2014)

Studio Ghibli was founded by 1985 by Japanese animated film directors Isao Takahata and Hayao Miyazaki. Under the two founders, the studio has produced modern-day classics including Spirited Away, which won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature in 2002. – Rappler.com