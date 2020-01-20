MANILA, Philippines – Lea Salonga and Anne Curtis called on their followers to sign a petition for the renewal of media giant ABS-CBN's franchise, which is set to expire on March 30, 2020.

The National Union of Journalists launched a signature campaign last week, as the House prepares to finally tackle the network's franchise renewal.

On Twitter, Lea said: "Yes, I have personal and professional reasons for this one. Not gonna lie." Lea is one of the coaches of the Voice of the Philippines, which will return for its teen edition this year.

Anne, who is currently on leave from It's Showtime because of her pregnancy, tweeted: "Please sign the petition. So many lives will be affected by the jobs that will be lost."

Please sign the petition.



Some of the network's contract artists such as Liza Soberano and Sharon Cuneta earlier said they hope that President Rodrigo Duterte will reconsider his decision about not renewing the franchise.

Duterte has threatened to block the passage of a law that would grant the station a congressional franchise. Back in April 2017, he accused the network of "swindling" him because they allegedly did not air his political advertisements during the 2016 presidential elections.

In the Philippines, broadcast companies such as radio and television networks must obtain a franchise from Congress under Republic Act 3846.

The franchise bill needs approval by the House of Representatives before it is forwarded to the Senate. A version of the bill approved by both the House and the Senate will still require presidential approval. – Rappler.com